Bataan guv compares Covid-19 front-liners to WWII heroes

As the nation on Thursday silently celebrated the 78th Araw ng Kagitingan, Bataan Governor Albert Garcia likened those in the front lines to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) to Filipino veterans during World War II (WWII).

The traditional commemoration of the Araw ng Kagitingan at the Mt. Samat National Shrine in this province has been canceled due to the Covid-19 crisis.

“Ang bagong henerasyon ng mga Bataeño na nasa front lines ng bagong laban na ito ay magigiting din, matatag ang loob, mapagkalinga sa isa’t isa. Matibay ang pananalig sa Diyos na katulad din ng mga bayani ng ating kasaysayan (The new generation of Bataeños who are on the front lines in this new fight are also brave, courageous and caring to each other. They have strong faith in God like the heroes in our history),” the governor said in a statement.

He said the veterans fought to preserve freedom before and after Bataan fell into the hands of Japanese invaders on April 9, 1942, while the Covid-19 front-liners, especially health workers, are risking their lives to save others.

Garcia said during WWII, the last line of defense was established in this province to slow down the advancing Japanese troops and to break the timetable of the enemies.

He said in the present war against the pandemic, the people are in the front lines while the health workers are the last line of defense.

“Tungkulin nating pabagalin o pahintuin ang pagdami ng nahahawahan ng Covid-19 upang hindi humigit sa dami ng kayang asikasuhin ng mga health workers ang mga pasyenteng kanilang gagamutin sa mga ospital (It is our duty to slow down or curb the rising number of those infected with Covid-19 so that it would not exceed the number of patients that our health workers can take care of in the hospitals),” Garcia said.

He said that any war could not be won by soldiers alone but with the cooperation of the people.

“Ganoon din ang sitwasyon ngayon. Kailangan nating tulungan ang ating mga bagong bayani tulad ng mga doktor, nars, at ibang health workers na nagbubuwis ng buhay upang gamutin ang mga dinapuan ng nakamamatay na virus (It is like the situation now. We need to help our new heroes like the doctors, nurses, and other health workers who are risking their lives to treat those who are infected with the deadly virus). (PNA) SOURCE: Philippines News Agency