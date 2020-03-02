Bataan freeport checks visitors, workers vs. Covid 19

The Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB) has implemented random checking of body temperature of visitors and workers in this town as a precaution against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 19).

John Ryan Reyes, incident commander of AFAB Incident Management Team (IMT), said in an interview on Monday that they have fully reactivated their group for Covid19.

He said that while IMT was previously tasked with working during and after accidents, fire, earthquakes, floods and other man made and natural calamities, the group has been giving special attention to the dreaded virus since January.

Inaalam namin kung ano ang mga kailangang gawin para ma prevent ang Covid 19 sa Bataan freeport. Sa ngayon ay gumagawa kami ng mga measures at isa sa mga ito ang random temperature checkup (We are finding out what must do in order to prevent Covid 19 at the Bataan freeport. As of now, we are implementing measures and one of these is the random temperature check up), Reyes said.

He said the ban imposed by the country on airline passengers coming from China and other areas affected by Covid 19 has lightened their job in checking visitors and workers in the freeport.

With the use of thermal scanners, security guards and AFAB health and engineering department personnel check the temperatures of those coming in the AFAB administration building and at the gate leading to different factories.

Kapag may lagnat, pinapaakyat namin sa clinic para ma check sila (If a person has fever, we ask him or her to go up to the clinic in order to be checked), Reyes said, adding that so far, they have not encountered anyone with a high temperature yet.

He added there are no reported patients under investigation (PUI) within the Freeport Area of Bataan, where there are more than 46,000 workers in the employ of 141 multi national firms.

Of the 46,000 employees, more than 1,000 are Chinese working at a coal power plant.

Reyes said that as an added precautionary measure, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) regularly informs them if there are foreigners entering the freeport.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY