Bataan firm to supply gov’t 2M face masks monthly

A company at the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB) here is set to supply the Philippine government two million face masks every month because of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

Medtex Corporation used to produce 80,000 face masks daily but because of the high demand for the items, the company will be increasing its production capacity and has begun ordering additional machines, Hazel Keith, FAB Corporate Affairs Department information officer, said on Wednesday.

Nag-commit ang Medtex kay Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Ramon Lopez ng two million masks monthly for the Philippine government (Medtex has committed to DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez two million masks monthly for the Philippine government), Keith said.

She said Lopez came to know of Medtex after the company donated N95 face and surgical masks during the eruption of Taal volcano.

Asked until when the order will last, she said: Two million monthly ng face masks hanggang kailangan ng bansa. Dahil sa pagdagdag ng demand, nagdagdag din ng manpower at ang operation hours dinagdagan (|Two million face masks monthly as long as the country needs. Due to the increase in demand, the manpower and the operation hours were also increased)".

Duanmu Jianlang, a Chinese national and Medtex general manager, said they have been producing face masks for 30 years and that once-in-a-while they donate masks to the DTI and the Red Cross.

He said they have ordered new machines to augment their production capacity.

New machines are coming. Checking new machine now, another to arrive tomorrow (Thursday)," Duanmu said, adding they have received orders because of coronavirus and now rushing the production.

Medtex Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing of bandage, elastic plaster and face masks.

It is one of the four subsidiary companies under the Medtecs Group of Companies, a group of Filipino American- Taiwanese British enterprises.

Another company is Medtecs Materials Technology Corp. that produces protective clothing and uniforms and medical specialty garments.

Export markets include the United States of America.

Duanmu said they do local sales with Medtex as the brand for their face masks.

Source: Philippines News Agency