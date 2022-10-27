Bataan execs cleared of falsification raps

The Sandiganbayan has cleared three provincial officials in Bataan of falsifying a public document stemming from the purchase of a patrol boat in 2006.

In its 73-page decision promulgated October 25 and written by Associate Justice Sarah Jane T. Fernandez, the anti-graft court acquitted provincial agriculturist Imelda D. Inieto, supply officer Pedro D. Baluyot, and treasury operations officer Francisco T. Caparas.

They were charged for allegedly falsifying an acceptance and inspection report (AIR) and a memorandum receipt, which made it appear that a patrol boat ordered by the provincial government for PHP142,000 had been delivered and received on January 18.

In clearing the officials, the court said, “there is no convincing evidence presented to prove that the patrol boat was not delivered” on the date borne in the AIR and the memorandum.

“A careful reading of the allegations in the informations show that the accused are actually being charged for altering the true dates (in the documents)” but under the law, the alteration must affect the veracity of the document or the effects to make an accused liable.

The confusion arose after the boat builder, Ernesto R. Asistin Jr., initially said he only built and delivered after the payment for it was made by the check he received on February 16, of that year.

In July, the graft court acquitted the officials of graft raps arising from the same transaction.

In that ruling, the anti-graft court said the totality of the evidence did not show how any of the accused is liable.

Source: Philippines News Agency