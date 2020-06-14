Bataan coronavirus cases now 165

The Provincial Health Office (PHO) reported on Sunday that the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the province rose to 165 with a health worker as the latest addition.

PHO chief Dr. Rosanna Buccahan said the 27-year-old woman health worker is from Orani town in this province.

As a result, Buccahan said there are now 14 active Covid–19 cases in the province.

She said the total number of those who recovered remained at 141 and 10 have so far died.

Of 3,305 individuals who have tested, 2,830 including 119 new ones were found negative while 310 are still waiting for the results.

Buccahan said the establishment of the first testing laboratory in the province was a “big help” to the campaign against Covid–19.

She added testing of suspected Covid-infected individuals, especially health workers and other front-liners, are going on at the new polymerase chain reaction (PCR) laboratory of the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) here.

This is known as the 1Bataan–BGHMC PCR laboratory that was inaugurated a few days ago.

Governor Albert Garcia said the laboratory has two “gold standard” PCR machines that can process 300 tests daily with estimated accuracy of 95 to 98 percent.

Garcia said the BGHMC laboratory is augmented by a GeneXpert Rapid PCR machine issued by the Department of Health (DOH).

“A PCR testing laboratory will soon be installed at the district hospital in Mariveles town,” he said.

