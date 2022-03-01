﻿Bataan bishop echoes Pope’s plea for prayer, fasting

Bishop Ruperto C. Santos of the Diocese of Balanga on Monday shared a pastoral statement from Stella Maris-Philippines on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, asking everyone to pray for the prevention of war and for those concerned to exhaust all means to stop aggression.

The Bataan prelate, a chaplain of the said group which is a Catholic maritime charity ministry, said they are one with the Pope who earlier appealed to the Catholic faithful for prayers and fasting on March 2.

The pastoral statement described war as a scourge to humanity, bringing death and destruction, and where there are no victors but only victims. It added that war affects everything and hurts everyone, and jeopardizes global maritime trade.

“War disrupts the global supply chain. Shipping is responsible for the movement of 90 percent of global trade. With the sacrifices of seafarers, food, and fuel, medicines and machinery reach their destinations,” it said.

Citing information from the International Charter of Shipping, the statement said Russian and Ukrainian seafarers make up 14.5 percent of the global shipping workforce. It added that the Philippines has more than 400,000 seafarers, manning more than 60,000 ships around the world.

“To God, nothing is impossible for He can do everything and God matters. Let us pray constantly and consistently to God for the cessation of hostilities, to the end of the war in Ukraine. Let us pray without ceasing, begging our Almighty God for the change of hearts of those who were deeply involved, the conversion that all will be open to dialogue, to diplomacy and give peace a chance,” the pastoral letter said.

Santos said they in the ministry are always praying for peace and the protection of seafarers, vessels, and cargo, offering Holy Masses for the safety of all, respect for human life, and an end to the war.

