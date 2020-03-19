Baste still in isolation; awaiting results: Mayor Sara

Vice Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, who remains in isolation after experiencing flu-like symptoms, is waiting for the test result for 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Mayor Sara Duterte said Wednesday.

“He is still in isolation up to now. He has three of the symptoms and is waiting for the result,” she said in a radio interview.

Sara said his brother was considered as a person under monitoring (PUM) after experiencing fever, cough, and sore throat.

On a Facebook post on Tuesday (March 17), Baste said he went on a 14-day self-quarantine immediately after experiencing flu-like symptoms after his travel to Metro Manila four weeks ago.

“As of today, I am feeling a lot better. I am currently isolated at my residence while I wait for the clearance from my doctor that I may be able to go out again,” he said.

He also reminded the public to always follow the guidelines from the local government regarding Covid-19 concerns.

“Let us take this matter seriously and help one another in overcoming this health crisis,” he added.

Meanwhile, First District Rep. Paolo Duterte is not sick, the mayor said when asked about the former's health condition.

Source: Philippines News Agency