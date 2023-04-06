Basilan ferry fire victims get cash aid

At least 126 survivors of the March 29 Basilan ferry fire incident have received PHP5,000 financial assistance each from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Zamboanga Peninsula (DSWD-9). DSWD-9 Director Riduan Hadjimuddin, in a statement Thursday, said the recipients of the financial aid are those who temporarily sought refuge at the DSWD Home for Women Center in Barangay Mampang here, including those presently under medication in four hospitals in this city. Five families of the deceased victims also received financial assistance of PHP10,000 each through the DSWD's Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation. Hadjimuddin said the Disaster Response Management Division of his office also distributed non-food items such as family kits, hygiene kits, and sleeping kits to some victim-survivors. 'It is our prime duty as a social welfare agency to take the lead in responding to the needs of the victims and families of the tragedy to provide comfort and relief in these trying times,' Hadjimuddin said. A total of PHP680,000 worth of financial assistance and PHP163,627 worth of relief goods have so far been extended by the DSWD-9 to the victims of the sea tragedy. He said they will continue to coordinate with the local government units concerned, through the Ministry of Social Service and Development of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, for the aftercare services and further intervention for the survivors. M/V Lady Mary Joy 3 caught fire around 11:30 p.m. of March 29 while in the vicinity of Baluk-Baluk Island in Hadji Muhtamad town, Basilan province while en route to Jolo, Sulu province coming from this city. The ship was reportedly carrying 252 people - 205 passengers, 35 crewmen, eight Army soldiers, and four Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel - at the time of the incident. The PCG reported that 31 died while 20 remained missing, among them is Private 1st Class Marion Malda of the Sulu-based 11th Infantry Division.

Source: Philippines News Agency