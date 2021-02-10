Basilan City undertakes P60-M by-pass road project

The city government of Lamitan, Basilan, is constructing a PHP60-million by-pass road to ease traffic and further spur development in that city.

Basilan Congressman Mujiv Hataman, along with local officials and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officers, led the groundbreaking Tuesday, signaling the start of the road project, funded through Hataman’s office.

Hataman said the by-pass road can be expanded in the future into a four-lane road as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has also allotted funds for the project in its 2021 budget.

Danilo Alvaro, Lamitan City administrator, said the construction of the 2.7-kilometer road would ease the traffic in the downtown area and provide easy access to the Lamitan District Hospital patients.

Basilan Vice Governor Yusop Alano said the road project would help improve peace and order and spur development in the area.

Alano noted that Lamitan City is one of the trading centers of the province. The others are Isabela City, the province’s capital, and Maluso town.

The road project is set to be completed in 234 calendar days.