﻿Basic goods prices up in Zambo City amid oil price hikes

The prices of some basic commodities have increased by as much as 12 percent following the spike in fuel prices the past several weeks, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) reported Wednesday.

DTI Provincial Director Grace Aduca warned businesses caught violating the suggested retail price (SRP) of basic and prime commodities will face penalties, including imprisonment.

“We have a monitoring team that checks the price of various products within our jurisdiction,” Aduca said in a statement.

Basic commodities are daily household necessities that include food and non-food items.

Oil companies implemented double-digit price hikes effective Tuesday, marking the 11th straight week of increases with pump prices.

The fuel price hikes have been worsened by the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Aduca reminded local businesses penalties for overpricing range from fines of PHP5,000 to PHP2 million, with imprisonment ranging from six months to two years.

However, she assured due process against erring establishments.

“They will be given up to three days to explain why the price is above the SRP. We will accept it if the justification is reasonable enough, if not, we will impose a penalty,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency