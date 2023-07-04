BASE PRICE, LICENSING ISSUES IN COURIER INDUSTRY NEED TO BE EXAMINED – FAHMI

The base price and licensing issues surrounding the courier industry need to be examined to ensure that the sector is competitive and does not affect its ecosystem including the workers’ income and consumers, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said he would meet with the Association of Malaysian Express Carriers (AMEC) and the chief executive officers of courier companies to get their views and gather data to be included in Budget 2024.

"I have asked the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to look into not only the requests of some parties but to study the impact on the ecosystem, workers’ income as well as other aspects.

"Currently, the cost of living issue is pressing, so decisions that we make must take into account the industry’s sustainability and not burden the consumers. It must go hand in hand with how the industry is coordinated and managed," he said after launching the Courier Industry Appreciation Day, here today.

Fahmi said several aspects of the courier industry should be reviewed with the help of other agencies including the Malaysia Competition Commission (MyCC) including automation, safe and careful handling of data as well as dumping that leads to (unfair) competition in the industry.

According to him, the courier industry is essential as it provides job opportunities to more than 160,000 people, in addition to 100,000 workers involved in the p-hailing services.

“Hence, any policy made should consider the huge workforce,” he said, adding that he had also asked MCMC to look into licensing approval to better regulate the industry.

In his speech earlier, Fahmi said the government through MCMC has initiated the National Courier Accelerator Plan (PAKEJ) in 2021 to support the postal and courier industry’s growth towards achieving 30 parcels per capita by 2025 and providing first-class courier services to consumers through the foundation of 4Rs.

The 4Rs approach refers to Reliability (quality of service), Reach (seamless coverage), Relevance (industry growth), and Resilience (sustainability).

"It is hoped that this initiative will further push the courier industry to grow from strength to strength as the main engine in ensuring the success of e-commerce and the digital economy in Malaysia," he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency