Barzaga asks colleagues for financial aid for Mabasa heirs

Following the reported death threats and intimidation continuously made against the family of slain veteran broadcaster Percival Mabasa, Cavite 4th District Representative Elpidio Barzaga Jr. on Monday filed a resolution calling on his colleagues to make voluntary contributions in favor of the heirs of Mabasa, who is also known in the media industry as Percy Lapid.

In filing House Resolution No. 508, Barzaga said members of the House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Martin G. Romualdez, was able to earlier raise PHP5 million in voluntary contributions as reward money for anyone who can provide information that will lead to the arrest of those responsible for the crime.

On account of such reward money, self-confessed gunman, Joel Escorial, surrendered on Oct. 17, 2022 and provided authorities with information on his alleged accomplices in the conspiracy to kill Mabasa.

However, Barzaga said that as reported in media accounts, Mabasa’s family has also been receiving death threats from unknown persons.

“While the giving of reward is commendable for the immediate apprehension of the perpetrators of the crime, it is also equally important that we provide aid to the heirs of the slain journalist whose relatives are now suffering from threats and intimidation in their lives,” he said.

“This representation, taking into consideration of the plight of family members of slain journalists like Percival Mabasa, believes that we must also provide financial assistance to the heirs of the deceased commentator,” Barzaga said.

Under HR 508, all donations from House members will be given to House Secretary General Reginald Velasco not later than Nov. 30, 2022. After the said date, the total amount remitted to the Secretary General shall then be given to the heirs of Mabasa.

By way of seed money and as sponsor of HR 508, Barzaga is giving PHP100,000 as his voluntary contribution for the heirs of Mabasa.

Barzaga’s call comes on the same day that cases are set to be filed in connection with the murder of Mabasa, who was shot dead in Las Piñas City last Oct. 3.

Source: Philippines News Agency