Barnes, Young named injury replacements for NBA All-Star Game

ISTANBUL: Toronto Raptors forward-guard Scottie Barnes and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young have been named injury replacements on the Eastern Conference team for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, the NBA said. "Toronto Raptors forward-guard Scottie Barnes and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young have been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements on the Eastern Conference team for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game," an NBA statement said Tuesday. "The two players will replace Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and New York Knicks forward Julius Randle," it added. Barnes is averaging career highs of 20.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.48 blocks, and 1.24 steals in 35.3 minutes in 50 games in his third NBA season. The 22-year-old has been named an NBA All-Star for the first time. He joined 2024 NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks as the only NBA player to have at least 1,000 points, 400 rebounds, 250 assists, 50 blocks, and 50 steals this season. Young, 25, grabbed his third NBA All-Star selection in six NBA seasons, averaging 27.3 points and career highs of 10.9 assists in 45 games. The 73rd NBA All-Star Game will be played on Feb. 18 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Pacers. Meanwhile, Embiid having lateral meniscus injury in left knee and Randle having dislocated right shoulder will not play in the NBA All-Star Game after being selected as a starter and a reserve, respectively. Source: Philippines News Agency