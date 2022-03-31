﻿BARMM’s 2 cities, 16 towns listed as election hotspots

Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have listed 16 towns and two cities as election “hotspots” in the region.

In a report Thursday, Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, BARMM police regional director, said the 18 areas are categorized under “red code” or “areas of immediate concern” in connection with the May 9 national and local elections.

Cabalona said 102 communities across BARMM have been initially identified by the police as “areas of concern” or “yellow code” in the upcoming polls.

Yellow code refers to areas that have a history of election-related incidents in the last elections, possible employment of partisan armed groups, and the occurrence of politically-motivated election-related instances.

Cabalona said Basilan province has four “red code” areas– Al Barka, Sumisip, Ungkaya Pukan and Lamitan City while Lanao del Sur has Malabang, Butig, Tubaran and Marawi City.

In a report to Alerto Bangsamoro radio program over Church-run DXMS radio station here, PRO-BARMM said Maguindanao has 10 “red code areas”– towns of Rajah Buayan, Sultan sa Barongis, Datu Hofer, Datu Piang, Datu Salibo, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Datu Unsay, Mamasapano, Shariff Aguak, and Shariff Saydona Mustapha.

Sulu and Tawi-Tawi have no “red code” areas, but there are communities listed as possible areas of concern.

Provincial candidates for governor, vice governor, and House of Representatives are running unopposed in the two areas.

Earlier, some 200 BARMM police officers were sent to the Commission on Elections “Board of Election Inspectors” training to serve as poll officials in the event teachers refused to serve due to security, relationship with some candidates, and other valid reasons.

Cabalona reiterated his directive to all members of the BARMM police to remain apolitical and help ensure peaceful and orderly 2022 polls.

Source: Philippines News Agency