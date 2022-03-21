﻿BARMM top cop condemns killing of former city police director

The chief of the Police Regional Office of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) condemned Monday the killing of this city’s public order and safety department head, in an attack over the weekend that also wounded a police officer.

In a statement, Brig. Gen. Arthur R. Cabalona also appealed to witnesses to provide authorities with information that will help fast-track the investigation on the murder of retired Colonel Rolen Balquin, the city public order and safety head.

“We appeal to whoever may have witnessed the incident to help our investigators identify the suspect for the proper resolution of this case,” Cabalona said.

Balquin, 60, also a former city police director, was shot by one of two assailants while he was about to alight from his service vehicle on Saturday along Sinsuat Avenue at past 9 a.m.

Wounded in the same incident was his companion, Chief Master Sgt. Arial Gutang, 47, of the city police investigation unit.

Balquin was about to attend the opening program of a local tea house when the gunman approached his vehicle, briefly spoke to him, and opened fire.

After firing several shots, the suspect casually walked towards a waiting motorcycle and fled southbound, police said.

“Our investigators are now waiting for the wounded police officer who just got out of the operating room for a stomach gunshot wound to get his statement and possible identity of the suspects,” Cabalona said.

Cabalona added that investigators are combing through footage of the closed-circuit security cameras for the possible identity of the perpetrators.

Investigators found 10 spent shells for a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Authorities are still determining the motive of the attack.

Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi also issued a statement strongly condemning the attack on Balquin.

“I am writing this message with anger sa mga taong may gawa nito sa kanya (to the people who did this to him). He was a good friend and a dependable colleague,” Sayadi said.

“We may lay Col. Balquin to rest, but we will not rest until you are captured. Remember that,” she said, asking Cotabateños to help fight all forms of lawlessness.

Source: The Philippines News Agency