BARMM to implement GCQ May 1

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) will be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) starting May 1 after the region was classified as a “moderate-risk” area for the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), an official said Tuesday.

“This complies with the recently released guidelines of the national IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases) wherein low-risk and moderate-risk areas in the country shall be placed under GCQ,” Mohd Asnin Pendatun, spokesperson of the BARMM IATF on Covid-19, said during a virtual presser here.

As of Wednesday, the provinces of Maguindanao and Lanao del Sur are considered moderate-risk areas because both have reported Covid-confirmed cases.

The island provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi remain to have zero cases and are considered low-risk areas.

“Case doubling of Covid-confirmed cases across the region is not that fast. In the island provinces, we have sustained zero cases,” Pendatun said.

On Monday, the national government announced that the GCQ would be the “new normal” unless a vaccine for Covid-19 is ready.

He said BARMM would also adopt the “new normal” by implementing the GCQ guidelines, such as the wearing of face mask, restrictions on loitering, and presentation of valid identification cards for age verification.

Under the guidelines on the GCQ, young persons (0-20 years old), senior citizens (60 years and up), and high-risk individuals should stay at home.

Non-workers are allowed to go out to buy goods and avail of services except those pertaining to leisure and kids, while public transport modes will resume operating at reduced capacity.

Priority and essential construction projects will also be allowed to resume operation, as local government units continue to enforce curfew at night for non-workers.

“Should the number of infections continue to decline, our GCQ maybe not necessarily lifted, but, relaxed by May 16, 2020,” Pendatun said.

To date, the region has 10 Covid-confirmed cases – nine from Lanao del Sur and one from Maguindanao.

Of the confirmed cases, five have recovered, two are in hospital, and three have died. Source: Philippines News Agency