BARMM to create task force vs. Covid-19

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) is set to create an inter-agency task force (IATF) that would formulate policies and measures to avoid the entry of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the region.

Abdullah Cusain, BARMM deputy executive secretary, said interim chief minister Ahod “Murad” Ebrahim is set to release within the week a memorandum for all ministry offices in the region regarding the formation of the IATF.

“This is for all BARMM agencies to have a representation to the IATF,” he told reporters here in an interview Wednesday.

While the BARMM remains free from Covid-19, Cusain underscored the importance of heeding President Rodrigo Duterte’s public health emergency declaration.

As for the commemoration of BARMM’s first anniversary on March 29, he said, "There might be some adjustments, particularly on some events. Maybe we need to control the congregating of people.”

Cusain said BARMM’s steering committee on the anniversary celebration is set to meet to address the issue.

