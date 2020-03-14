BARMM task force vs. Covid-19 drafts guidelines

Members of newly-created Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (BARMM) Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) against the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) met for the first time on Friday to create the general guidelines intended for the safety of BARMM constituents against the disease.

BARMM Executive Secretary Abdulraof Macacua said the guidelines should be strictly complied by the constituents, government employees, local government units, and private sectors within the BARMM area.

"Once finalized, the guidelines will be translated to local dialects and will be disseminated across the entire region," Macacua said.

He said the guidelines shall take effect until President Rodrigo Duterte lifts his proclamation of the State of Public Health Emergency earlier this week.

BARMM remains Covid-19 free so far, Macacua told a press conference following the IATF meeting.

"One of the measures undertaken by the Bangsamoro government is to provide you with correct and accurate information regarding our status now on Covid-19," Macacua told reporters.

He advised the public not to rely on misinformation or fake news as it will only cause panic among the people.

In a separate interview, BARMM health minister Dr. Safrullah Dipatuan said they have partnered with the Department of Health Region 10 in implementing the investigation and contact tracing of the first confirmed Covid-19 case in Mindanao at a hospital in Cagayan de Oro City.

Dipatuan also said the Ministry of Health-BARMM has already equipped referral hospitals in the region that have dedicated wards for proper isolation and treatment of possible Covid-19 cases.

The hospitals include the Maguindanao Provincial Hospital in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao; Cotabato Regional and Medical Center in Cotabato City; Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur; Sulu Provincial Hospital in Jolo, Sulu; Datu Halun Sakilan Memorial Hospital in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi; Lamitan District Hospital in Lamitan City; and Basilan Provincial Hospital.

