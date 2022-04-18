﻿BARMM sets special vax days to reach population immunity

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s Ministry of Health (MOH-BARMM) will hold regionwide special inoculation days next month to meet the region’s 70 percent population immunity by June this year.

Dr. Zul Qarnayen Abas, acting BARMM health minister, said the initiative aims to curb the possibility of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) surge in the region amid the low vaccination rate.

“The fight against Covid-19 in BARMM in particular and in the country in general needs a multi-sectoral approach and engagement from all stakeholders of the society,” Abas said in a statement Monday.

Abas said the special vaccination drive will be an expanded partnership of BARMM ministries and offices, including development partners and local non-government organizations.

He said a multi-sectoral approach is the best way to meet the ideal vaccination target.

“Beating Covid-19 cannot be attained by MOH alone, it should be a multi-stakeholder approach because each partner has crucial and unique roles in influencing the public to get vaccinated,” Abas said.

As of Monday, the BARMM Inter-Agency Task Force Against Covid-19 administered a total of 1,966,281 vaccines to eligible individuals.

“Our vaccination rate is still low at 27.5 percent or 960,089 fully vaccinated individuals,” Saida Diocolano-Ali, MOH BARMM information officer, said, adding that about 1,006,192 were partially vaccinated.

MOH-BARMM is eyeing the inoculation of 340,000 more individuals across the region.

The special vaccination days are set on the following dates: Maguindanao on May 5-7 with at least 70,321 jabs; Marawi City on May 5-7 (70,321 jabs); Sulu on May 11-13 (25,500 jabs); Basilan on May 11-13 & May 16-18 (35,400 jabs); Lamitan City on May 11-13 (70,321 jabs); Lanao del Sur on May 16-20 (50,250 jabs); Tawi-Tawi on May 18-20 (18,405 jabs).

