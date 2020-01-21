BARMM sends relief goods to Taal Volcano eruption victims

Officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) dispatched Tuesday a three-vehicle convoy loaded with relief goods for victims of the Taal volcano explosion.

The convoy, composed of two trucks and a pickup, is set to arrive at the Batangas area on Thursday.

The relief goods would be turned over to the Batangas Incident Command Post for proper distribution, Minister Naguib Sinarimbo, head of BARMM's Ministry of the Interior and Local Government, said during the send-off ceremony of the convoy held at Shariff Kabunsuan Complex here.

Alert Level 4 remains over Taal, which means hazardous explosive eruption can be expected within the next few days.

In Batangas, we have estimated more than 130 Muslim families or 650 individuals affected by the volcanic eruption, Sinarimbo said. The affected Muslim families are located in the towns of Tanauan, Lipa, and Lemery, among others, he added.

The affected Muslim evacuees have specific requests that keep up with the Islam faith, Sinarimbo said.

He added that BARMM's Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READI) is currently in contact with established coordinating centers in Batangas and other affected areas of Quezon, Laguna, and Cavite provinces.

BARMM chief minister Ahod Murad Ebrahim said the willingness to help is in line with the region's thrust for moral governance.

The BARMM does not only limit its concern to its constituents but also for others in need of help in other parts of the country, Ebrahim said in his send-off speech.

This is the first time that the 11-month-old BARMM helped people in Luzon, particularly Batangas, which is still bracing from effects of the unpredictable Taal behavior, Ebrahim said.

Source: Philippines News Agency