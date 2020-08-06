BARMM reports 60 Covid-19 new recoveries, 6 new cases

A total of 60 coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have recently recovered, the health ministry said Wednesday.

In its daily case bulletin, the Ministry of Health (MOH-BARMM) also reported that six new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded across the region as of Thursday morning, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 471.

Dr. Safrullah Dipatuan, BARMM health minister, said the new 60 recoveries brought the total number of recovered patients to 373.

This translates to a 79 percent recovery rate, Dipatuan said.

Of the six new cases, four were reported in Marawi City and one each in the towns of Saguiaran and Balindong, all in Lanao del Sur.

“They all have traveled history to Manila,” Dipatuan said in a statement Wednesday.

The newly-recovered patients are among the 120 locally stranded individuals, who have previously tested positive but are now classified as recovered as per Department of Health Memorandum No. 2020-0258-A.

The memorandum refers to patients who have clinically recovered and are no longer symptomatic.

They have completed at least 14 days of isolation and can be discharged and tagged as recovered without RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) or antibody testing provided that a licensed medical doctor clears the patient. A total of 10 patients have so far died due to the disease in the region.

“My appeal continues for our people to stay at home, use face masks all the time, observe physical distancing and wash hands with soap regularly,” Dipatuan said in a statement.

At present, more than 1,500 front-liners took some rest after a grueling two-week implementation of the “Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio” across the region from July 20 to Aug. 2.

Source: Philippines News Agency