BARMM reports 6 new Covid-19 cases, 4 recoveries

The Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-BARMM) reported Sunday that six new cases were added to the list of confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) patients in the region.

The six new cases were all from Lanao del Sur, according to MOH-BARMM Minister Dr. Safrullah Dipatuan.

With that, the total number of virus carriers in the region rose to 647, and 171 were described as active and undergoing isolation.

The total number of fatalities remains at 17 with Lanao del Sur and the city of Marawi having the highest number at 11.

Four patients, all from Lanao del Sur and Marawi City, have recovered from the disease and have gone home, still observing basic health protocols to avoid recontamination.

Dipatuan renewed calls for public compliance with the minimum health protocols and intensified MOH-BARMM’s information drive through the Department of Health radio advocacy spots to fight the pandemic.

“Stay at home, it’s the best way to prevent exposures to virus carriers,” he said in a phone interview by the Philippine News Agency here.

