﻿BARMM regionwide SACLEO nets 63 law offenders

A total of 63 law violators have been arrested during a daylong regionwide Simultaneous Anti Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (SACLEO) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), a top police official here said Friday.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, BARMM police regional director, said the SACLEO has focused on the campaign against loose firearms (RA 10591), violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2002 (RA 9165), arrest of wanted persons, anti-illegal logging, and anti-illegal gambling activities.

The SACLEO was carried out on Thursday.

The BARMM comprises the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, the cities of Cotabato, Marawi, Lamitan, and the 63 barangays in six towns of North Cotabato.

Cabalona said 27 drug personalities were arrested during the conduct of ten separate anti-illegal drug operations and the confiscation of PHP207, 832 worth of prohibited drugs.

About 13 persons with warrants of arrest were also hauled to various police stations across the region after they were informed of the cases against them and their rights or the Miranda doctrine.

Cabalona said the Police Regional Office – BARMM also scored big in its campaign against loose firearms wherein a total of 47 loose firearms were recovered that included rocket-propelled grenade launchers, sniper M16, and M14 rifles.

All arrested suspects and recovered evidence were brought to the respective police stations for further investigation, documentation, and proper disposition.

Cabalona said the law enforcement operation in BARMM is on high gear as part of its preparation for the upcoming national and local elections.

“We will continue to intensify our campaign against all forms of criminalities as we approach the elections in May,” he said.

Source: Philippines News Agency