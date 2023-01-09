BARMM police chief, 15 colonels submit courtesy resignation

COTABATO CITY: The top police official in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and 15 police colonels tendered their courtesy resignation in support to the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) effort to cleanse the Philippine National Police (PNP) of scalawags.

“I know, everyone was taken by surprise, but that was the appeal to all of us police generals and colonels and in support, we heeded the call to tender our courtesy resignation,” Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, BARMM police director, said Monday.

Guyguyon said his and his subordinates’ decision to tender their resignation Sunday was to show commitment and cooperation with the ongoing PNP internal cleansing program.

“This is just to pave the way for an impartial investigation of those who are into illegal drugs. We remain in status quo,” he said.

A five-man committee earlier was formed by the DILG to determine and make recommendations to the President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. who will go or stay in the police service.

Guyguyon, meanwhile, said he has never been into illegal activities since joining the national police force.

“I entrust my 33 years of service to the DILG Secretary’s (Benhur Abalos) good intentions, so I heeded the call and led the signing of our courtesy resignations in support of the PNP internal cleansing,” he said.

Guyguyon said he is confident none among the police senior officials in BARMM are involved in illegal drug activities

Source: Philippines News Agency