BARMM parliament supports moves to amend 1987 Constitution

COTABATO CITY: The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliament has expressed support to calls for charter change to resolve issues in implementing the Comprehensive Agreement (CAB) that necessitates amendment of the 1987 Constitution. The stance of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA), the region's 80-member provisional lawmaking body, is contained in Parliament Resolution No. 521, unanimously adopted by the regional lawmakers on Wednesday afternoon. In a statement Thursday, BTA Speaker Pangalian Balindong said members of the BTA have sworn allegiance to the Constitution, 'however, the 1987 Constitution is not cast in stone and is open to amendment to adapt to the changing conditions of the time.' A portion of the resolution said: 'While the proponents for charter change intend only to change limited economic provisions in the Constitution, the Bangsamoro parliament suggests that including certain peace provisions for an amendment to accommodate the asymmetrical relationship bet ween the national government and the (BARMM) is also equally important.' 'The Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB) already found a peace formula, however, it demands constitutional amendment to be fully enforced and comprehensively implemented," it added. The resolution also proposed amending the Constitution to incorporate essential provisions for implementing the peace agreement, saying this would ensure that the Bangsamoro people 'are granted their rights, autonomy, and resources,' as mandated under the peace accord. In his privilege speech before the approval and adoption of the resolution, Balindong stressed that 'sometimes the fate of the Bangsamoro people depends on the impulses of the national leadership.' Therefore, Balindong said he would like to see 'the barest minimum expanded powers' of the regional government in the BOL reflected in the new constitutional franchise. Source: Philippines News Agency