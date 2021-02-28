BARMM parliament approves civil service code

The Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Parliament has approved the Bangsamoro Civil Service Code (BCSC), parliament deputy Speaker Omar Yasser Sema said Thursday.

Sema said all the 67 Members of Parliament (MP) approved the passage of BTA Cabinet Bill No. 59 entitled “An Act providing for the Bangsamoro Civil Service Code of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM)” during Wednesday's session.

The measure was filed in the plenary in July last year, followed by months-long consultations with various stakeholders.

MP Raissa Jajurie earlier said the consultations were necessary to “gather comments, position papers, and issues on the code that will come from our resource persons, and we will present it to the Committee on Rules for deliberation.”

MP Aida Silongan said the code seeks to "provide an effective instrument for good governance and responsive policies on human resource administration of BARMM while addressing the legitimate needs and peculiarities of our people."

The BCSC is among the priority legislation the parliament needs to pass within the transition period as clearly specified in the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), which mandates the enactment of a civil service law in accordance with existing national laws.

Meanwhile, the BCSC shall take effect 15 days after publication in a newspaper of general circulation or within BARMM.

