BARMM okays P130-M investments in February

COTABATO CITY: The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao's (BARMM) investment body has approved nearly PHP130 million worth of investments in February, bringing this year's current regional investment to more than PHP604 million.

The Bangsamoro Board of Investments (BBOI) has approved the registration of two investments – the M &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; R Layer Poultry Farm and the Timako Bayu Seafood Resto.

With a combined investment of PHP129.8 million, both businesses are expected to generate 122 local jobs.

M &amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp; R Layer Poultry Farm is an agricultural and agribusiness producer of halal eggs, located at Barangay Buliok in Sultan Mastura town, Maguindanao del Norte province.

"The BARMM is now in the process of developing and promoting halal industries among our farmers and producers, and increasing employment opportunities for the domestic labor force," said BARMM Trade Minister Abuamri Taddik, an ex-officio BBOI board member.

On the other hand, Timako Bay Seafood Resto is a tourism-related facility and attraction located in Barangay Kalanganan 2 here.

The restaurant's total project was placed at PHP22.5 million and is expected to generate 30 jobs.

A halal restaurant with a beach-type ambiance, the proponent will serve local seafood dishes and offer catering services and a function hall that can accommodate a maximum of 200 people.

The BBOI-BARMM is targeting PHP2.5 billion in investments this year.

From January to February, the body approved investments amounting to over PHP604 million, accounting for 24.1 percent of the total target investments for the year

Source: Philippines News Agency