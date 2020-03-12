BARMM minister goes on Covid-19 self-quarantine

After a recent engagement with a national lawmaker who went on self-quarantine in connection with the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), a minister of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) opted for self-quarantine on Thursday.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, minister of the Bangsamoro region’s Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), said he reached the decision after attending a hearing of the committee on local government finance at the Senate on Tuesday where he had a brief meeting with Senator Sherwin Gatchalian.

Gatchalian said he opted to undergo self-quarantine starting Wednesday.

“I have weighed my options and I am of the considered view that the most responsible action to take is to go on self-quarantine,” Sinarimbo said.

He said he is feeling well and does not show any signs of flu-like symptoms.

Aside from Gatchalian, Senator Nancy Binay also decided to undergo voluntary quarantine after interacting with a resource person during the committee hearing on education last March 5, 2020, who was tested positive for Covid-19.

Sinarimbo, who is concurrent BARMM spokesperson, also called on all persons who came in contact with him to observe all basic hygiene processes and do all needed precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the Bangsamoro constituents.

Sinarimbo also directed his office staff to constantly disinfect the MILG office and put thermal scanners in all its entry points.

The MILG minister said he will continue his work in a confined area through emails, calls and video communications until further notice.

Source: Philippines News Agency