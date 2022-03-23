﻿BARMM marks Int’l Day of Forests with tree planting activities

To help improve the region’s forest cover, employees of the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao – (MENRE-BARMM) have conducted simultaneous tree planting activities.

“This is in celebration of the International Day of Forests,” MENRE newly-designated Minister Akmad Brahim said in a statement Wednesday.

Brahim led MENRE officials and employees in the simultaneous tree planting in Sitio Lomboy, Barangay Awang, Datu Odin Sinsuat where more than 550 seedlings of mahogany species were planted Tuesday afternoon.

Field personnel of MENRE also planted 200 seedlings in Barangay Udalo in Piagapo, Lanao del Sur; 250 Yakal seedlings at Sitio Pilar, Barangay Yakal in Lantawan, Basilan; and 50 mangrove propagules at Barangay Pahut in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

A tree planting activity in Sulu was held earlier on March 17 during the visit of Brahim to the province.

“In protecting our forests, as one of the mandates of the MENRE, we also help in preserving wildlife habitats, biodiversity, and conserving forest resources for communities and families whose livelihood and sources of income are forest-dependent,” Brahim said.

Lawyer Badr Salendab, MENRE director-general, who also joined the tree planting, stressed the importance of continual planting of trees.

“This celebration (International Day of Forests -) reminds the public regarding the importance of reforestation against climate change,” she said. “Conserving and protecting the environment is part of everyone’s responsibility not only for their well-being but also for future generations.”

Held every March 21, the International Day of Forests aims to raise awareness on the importance of forests to people, and their role in poverty eradication, environmental sustainability, and food security.

This year’s theme is “Forests and sustainable production and consumption.”

BARMM has some 300,000 hectares of remaining forest cover, data from MENRE-BARMM showed.

