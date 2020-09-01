BARMM logs 23 new coronavirus cases

Twenty-three new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases have been reported in the Bangsamoro Region in Muslim Mindanao, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said Monday.

Dr. Safrullah Dipatuan, BARMM health minister, said 22 of the new cases were from Lanao del Sur and one from Sulu, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 674.

“Of this number 188 are listed as active patients and are now isolated,” Dipatuan said.

As of Monday, BARMM recorded a total of 469 recoveries for an equivalent of 70 percent recovery rate.

Dipatuan said Lanao Sur remained on top of the list with a collective 329 confirmed cases followed by Basilan (108), Maguindanao (95), Sulu (18), Tawi-Tawi (four), and the 120 locally stranded individuals offloaded in Cagayan de Oro City last month and returned home in the BaSulTa (Basilan-Sulu-Tawi-Tawi) island provinces.

Meanwhile, the Department to Health-Region 12 (Soccsksargen) listed Monday a 46-year-old female sidewalk vendor from this city as the region’s 49th Covid-19 positive patient.

The woman complained of fever, cough, and sore throat and was admitted to the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center here where she was swabbed.

“On Monday, she tested positive of the virus,” Arjohn Gangoso, speaking for DOH-Soccsksargen, said.

Region 12 also reported three new cases and two recoveries as of Monday evening.

Total cumulative confirmed cases in the region stood at 447, with 334 recoveries for a 75 percent recovery rate. The region has 108 active cases.

South Cotabato remained on top with the most number of confirmed cases with 110, followed by General Santos City (79), Sarangani (75), Sultan Kudarat (75), North Cotabato (59), and Cotabato City (49).

Source: Philippines News Agency