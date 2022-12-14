BARMM leaders, law enforcers tackle 5 security concerns

COTABATO CITY: Leaders and law enforcement units (LEUs) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have joined hands to address five security concerns in the area.

In a statement Wednesday, Minister Hussein Muñoz of the Ministry of Public Order and Safety (MPOS) said LEUs and stakeholders gathered here Tuesday to find lasting solutions to “avoidable” security problems hounding the region.

A comprehensive regional security plan, he said, is underway for peace and development programs in the communities in partnership with government security agencies.

According to Muñoz, the gathering aims to institutionalize the mechanisms in preventing occurrences of violent conflicts such as “rido” (family feud), loose firearms, private armed groups, illegal drugs, and terrorism.

“We hope to establish an enduring peace through our unified efforts as agencies of government, co-advocates towards the promotion of peace, and committed to delivering the expectations of the people to whom our service is dedicated,” he said.

Muñoz said the regional government, under Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim, is strongly strengthening its coordination with law enforcement agencies to ensure peace and harmony in the BARMM.

“We see peace and harmony as the direction to take towards a developed Bangsamoro and Mindanao. It will be impossible to attain progress and prosperity as peace is the only way to stop injustice and conflicts in the region,” Muñoz said.

Ebrahim, meanwhile, directed MPOS to consult stakeholders in formulating mechanisms to resolve various social problems, human rights violations, and other forms of criminality.

He noted that threats to peace and order cause “poverty and underdevelopment.”

Source: Philippines News Agency