﻿BARMM lawmaker pushes for use of solar energy in gov’t housing

A Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) regional lawmaker has filed a bill seeking to install solar power systems in all socialized housing projects across the region.

“This is to help generate savings on electric bills amid the high cost of living,” Bangsamoro Transition Authority parliament member Amir Mawallil said in a statement Wednesday.

Mawallil, in his Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA) Bill 178, said qualified end-users can protect themselves from possible volatility of the energy market and contribute to the development of green energy.

The measure also seeks the support of the BARMM government in fulfilling its mandate and institutionalizing the construction of renewable energy systems.

Mawallil said the solar energy system will supply the electric power requirements, as an accessory use, to provide secure, clean, and environment-friendly power services in urban and rural areas in the region, especially in settlements for the disadvantaged, the homeless, those who have been victims of conflicts and atrocities, and internally displaced persons.

Clean, sustainable

He said solar energy system do not require extraction activities like large-scale mining or drilling, resulting in negative environmental impacts.

“The use of solar energy is proven beneficial as it is clean, renewable, and emission-free. It also reduces household energy costs and is highly sustainable in the long run,” he said.

If passed into law, the regional government shall include provisions mandating the installation of solar energy system in every housing project in the region.

“Solar panels can be installed on rooftops and designated areas without disrupting activities or dislocating electric power consumers,” the lawmaker explained.

He said solar energy system can also generate substantial savings against power plants using fossil fuel.

Backing Mawallil’s bill as co-authors were BTA parliament members Laisa Alamia, Suharto Ambolodto, Rasol Mitmug, Don Mustapha Loong, Rasul Ismael, Abraham Burahan, Sittie Shahara Mastura, and Paisalin Tago.

Source: Philippines News Agency