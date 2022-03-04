﻿BARMM lauds Tolentino support to region

The leadership of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on Thursday expressed appreciation for the efforts of Senator Francis Tolentino on the senate plenary for the Bangsamoro people.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod “Murad” Ebrahim described Tolentino as the “most trusted partner for peace” in the senate body.

“Allow me to thank Senator Tolentino for fighting for our people. He has worked hard in fighting for the extension of the transition period of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority,” Chief Minister Ebrahim said in a statement.

Tolentino visited the BARMM center in this city on Wednesday afternoon.

The senator emphasized that his visit was not just purposely to renew his commitment to the regional government but to also see the progress and development in the region.

Tolentino chairs the Senate Committee on Local Government.

“I would like to become part of the team that would hurdle the challenges ahead in the next coming years,” Tolentino said.

The senator also assured his support to the parliamentary government citing that “the transition period will be watched and keenly observed.”

“If you have difficulties even after the election, even if we will have a new administration, we will be there to guide you,” Tolentino added, as he assured Ebrahim and other BARMM officials of the senate’s continuous support.

BARMM leaders remember Tolentino as one of the few senators who pushed for the enactment of Republic Act 11593, an act resetting the first regular election in BARMM to 2025, thereby extending the transition period.

“His profound leadership was one of the major reasons why the Bangsamoro Organic Law was enacted into law,” Ebrahim said.

Source: Philippines News Agency