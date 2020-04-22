BARMM island-provinces register zero Covid-19 cases

The island-provinces of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) have so far registered “zero” 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive cases, the BARMM health ministry said Wednesday.

“The island-provinces of Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi (BaSulTa) have no confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic started in January,” said Dr. Saffrullah Dipatuan, BARMM health minister, during a virtual press briefing here.

Dipatuan said while the BaSulTa has a total of 127 suspected cases, none tested positive for Covid-19.

“We have recorded a total of 235 suspected cases in the entire region but only 12 of the patients remain under strict monitoring and subject for PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing,” Dipatuan said.

Recently, the two suspected deaths in Sulu tested negative for Covid-19, according to the Sulu Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO).

“There are more municipalities in the region with no recorded cases. Among these are municipalities in Lanao del Sur,” Dipatuan said.

Out of Lanao del Sur’s 40 municipalities, he said only Kapatagan, Balabagan, Malabang, Picong, Saguiaran, Piagapo, and Marawi City are the areas where suspected cases of Covid-19 are still present.

“The same case with Maguindanao, not even ten percent of its total number of municipalities are affected, the province only has one positive and 19 suspected cases,” Dipatuan added.

However, despite these notable developments in the said BARMM areas, the minister stressed there is still no reason to be complacent.

“We should remain on guard as we suspect that many of our suspected Covid-19 patients are hiding the truth due to fear that they have contracted the disease,” Dipatuan said.

Dipatuan emphasized that individuals who went to events with known Covid-19 cases–such as the Tabligh gathering in Malaysia and cockfight derby in Davao City–should not be afraid to seek help from authorities.

“Help us, as you might pass the disease to your other family members if you keep on denying the truth,” he said.

Meanwhile, the region’s health minister acknowledged the efforts of the Bangsamoro Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) in containing and preventing the further spread of the virus.

“The continuing decline in the number of Covid-19 cases has been a positive fortification on the region’s IATF that continuously executes its responsibilities, including relief good operations throughout its area of responsibility,” Dipatuan said.

As of Tuesday, a total of nine Covid-19 confirmed cases are recorded in the BARMM—eight from several towns of Lanao del Sur and Marawi City, and one from Maguindanao – with both provinces situated in mainland Mindanao. Source: Philippines News Agency