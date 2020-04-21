BARMM, IRW hand over Ramadan relief aid in Maguindanao

A total of 325 families in Sultan Mastura, Maguindanao benefited from the Ramadan relief goods extended by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), in partnership with the Islamic Relief Worldwide-Philippines (IRW) on Tuesday.

The family-beneficiaries–all from Barangays Solon and Tarinen–each received 15 kilos of rice, 15 canned goods, 500 grams of mongo beans, one liter of vegetable oil, 500 grams of native coffee, and other food items.

IRW Country Director Sighbhatullah Ahmed said the activity was to reach out to the poorest and vulnerable families in the municipality to help them during the period of Ramadan. This year’s Ramadan observance is tentatively slated to start on April 23.

“We are closely working together with the BARMM to support and strengthen the Bangsamoro region,” Ahmed said.

Tuesday’s relief distribution was assisted by village officials of the municipality. A similar activity was also held in the town of Datu Piang, also in Maguindanao.

The IRW is an independent humanitarian and development organization based in Birmingham, United Kingdom, which provides emergency response and supports early recovery efforts of communities affected by calamities.

Meanwhile, the BARMM has suspended all its regular activities during Ramadan such as the Ramadan Trade Fair and other events that involve mass gathering due to the 2019 coronavirus disease pandemic.

