BARMM gives P18-M building to agricultural school

The education ministry of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) turned over a two-storey, 10-classroom school building to Upi Agricultural School (UAS) in Upi town, Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday afternoon. The PHP18.2 million school building, the first and biggest structure the UAS has received since its creation, was handed over by officials of the Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education (MBHTE-BARMM) and received by Engr. Sukarno B. Datukan, school administrator. 'I am overwhelmed that for 104 years of Upi Agricultural School's existence, it is only now that it received this kind of huge project. It has been the school's administrators' dream, now it's a reality,' Datukan said in a statement Thursday. The building has 10 classrooms with a capacity of 50 students per room, benefiting 500 college students taking agriculture and related courses. Upi Mayor Ma. Rona Cristina P. Flores, meanwhile, acknowledged the MBHTE for choosing the municipality of Upi as among its program beneficiaries. 'Upi town has received varieties of infrastructure projects from BARMM, and this is one thing (school building) we are very appreciative of,' Piang said through her representative, Municipal Councilor Saidie Lidasan. For his part, MBHTE-BARMM Minister Mohagher Iqbal credited the ministry's impact on raising the quality of instruction in BARMM to the "unending efforts, initiatives, and programs to address all the unique needs of MBHTE's stakeholders.' Iqbal said another PHP42 million project to fund the UAS dormitory is in the pipeline under the General Appropriations Act for Bangsamoro in 2023.

Source: Philippines News Agency