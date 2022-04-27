﻿BARMM education ministry forms task force for May 9 polls

The Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MBHTE-BARMM) has organized the 2022 Election Task Force to help ensure orderly and credible elections.

MBHTE-BARMM chief Mohagher Iqbal said Wednesday the election task force is in compliance with the Department of Education (DepEd), which calls for the establishment of the 2022 DepEd Election Task Force from regional, provincial, and city schools division levels.

Iqbal said the task force will also help ensure that all MBHTE personnel are provided with “adequate information, technical support, and legal assistance” as they perform their duties in the electoral board for next month’s elections.

“Let us stay neutral, remember that you have a right to choose your candidates, and just stick to the law and principle for us to have a clean 2022 elections”, he said.

Iqbal said MBHTE legal officers briefed the task force on constitutional provisions, laws, and jurisprudence on electioneering and political partisan activity; participation and preparations for the 2022 polls; and political neutrality and learner’s participation in politically partisan activity.

MBHTE counsel Hamida Mantikayan reminded teachers and electoral board members that they are prohibited from wearing any election paraphernalia promoting candidates, giving financial contributions for the benefit of a candidate or party, being a delegate to any political convention, and forming groups or organizations to solicit votes.

An estimated 4,000 teachers in the region are set to serve in the May 9 polls.

Source: Philippines News Agency