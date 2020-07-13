BARMM Covid-19 cases rise to 237

Eight more locally-stranded individuals (LSIs) have been found infected with coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM, raising the total number of confirmed patients to 237.

“Seven of the eight new cases were LSIs who returned recently to Lanao del Sur and Marawi City while one was a returning resident of Basilan province,” Minister Saffrullah Dipatuan, BARMM health minister, said in a report on Sunday afternoon.

Lanao del Sur and Marawi City lead BARMM areas as having the most number of Covid-19 patients at 127, followed by Basilan and the city of Lamitan with 73.

Maguindanao province trailed with 32 cases, Sulu (four) and Tawi-Tawi (one).

Meanwhile, BARMM Interior Minister Naguib Sinarimbo said all the 499 LSIs fetched by the regional government in Cagayan de Oro City are now getting medical and emergency aid from concerned regional government agencies.

Sinarimbo said food, accommodation and other needs of the region’s LSIs are being provided for, while health protocols have been implemented since they arrived on board 17 chartered buses on July 10 in Sultan Kudarat town in Maguindanao under the government’s “Hatid Tulong” program.

He said the first batch of LSIs will be transported Monday (July 13) to the BaSulTa (Basilan-Sulu-Tawi-Tawi) area via a Philippine Navy vessel provided by the military’s Western Mindanao Command based in Zamboanga City.

The naval boat is docked at Polloc Port in Parang, Maguindanao.

Source: Philippines News Agency