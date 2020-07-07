BARMM cops to boost partnerships for Covid, crime response

The community relations arm of the Regional Police Office in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BARMM) will engage more with communities to help better fight crimes and contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the region’s top police official said.

Brig. Gen. Manuel Abu gave the assurance as PRO-BARMM kicked off Monday the 25th Police Community Relations Month during ceremonies held at Camp Gen. SK Pendatun in Parang, Maguindanao.

In his message, Abu directed all police officers–not only those in the community relations division–to heighten their engagement with residents and local officials for a more “effective policing.”

Mayor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu of Datu Abdullah Sangki town, Maguindanao, underscored the importance of the partnership between the community and police in crime prevention as well as peace and order.

Mangudadatu also lauded the police officers for their “bravery in fighting an unseen enemy,” referring to Covid-19.

“No awards or monetary reward can surpass the life-threatening sacrifices our police and military have shown in the face of our fight against the pandemic, you are truly our heroes,” Mangudadatu told the police officers in his speech.

The “PCR Month” is celebrated annually by the Philippine National Police to emphasize the importance of the partnership between the police and community maintaining peace and order and community development.

This year’s PCR theme is “Pinaigting na Ugnayan ng Mamamayan at Pulisya Laban sa Covid-19 Pandemya.”

