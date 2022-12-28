BARMM cops get P33-M worth of patrol cars x

COTABATO CITY: The Police Regional Office – Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO-BARMM) is a recipient of 11 new patrol cars worth PHP33 million from the regional government.

BARMM Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) chief Naguib Sinarimbo said the new fleet aims to bolster the law enforcement capability of the regional police force.

“This is to help the police serve and protect the BARMM people effectively.” Sinarimbo said Wednesday.

During Tuesday’s turnover witnessed by BARMM Chief Minster Ahod Ebrahim, Sinarimbo and PRO-BARMM Regional Director Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon signed a memorandum of agreement for the donated vehicles.

“These are only a few of the many initiatives that we have decided to extend to our policemen. I believe that to boost the morale and confidence of our authorities, we have to augment the facilities that they are using,” Ebrahim said in a statement.

The upgrading of the PRO-BARMM vehicles’ project forms part of the Transitional Development Impact Fund (TDIF), a contingent support package under the region’s Office of the Chief Minister. x

It aims to create a positive impact on the continuous development of the BARMM during the transition period with the MILG, as one of the TDIF implementing ministries.

In October, five patrol cars were also turned over to PRO-BARMM, while another five units were turned over in 2021, all funded under the regular fund of the MILG-BARMM.

The PRO-BARMM’s area of responsibility covers the cities of Cotabato, Marawi, and Lamitan; and the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Sulu, Basilan and Tawi-Tawi.

Source: Philippines News Agency