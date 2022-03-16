﻿BARMM cops arrest 28 gun ban violators

Police authorities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) arrested 28 persons in the region for violating the election gun ban since its implementation in January this year, a top police official said Monday.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, BARMM police director, said 17 of those arrested were flagged down during gun ban at checkpoints while 11 were nabbed during police-focused law enforcement operations.

BARMM comprises the provinces of Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi; the cities of Cotabato, Marawi and Lamitan; and the 63 villages in six towns of North Cotabato.

“Our troops confiscated 29 assorted firearms and more than 430 ammunition for various calibers,” Cabalona said.

He lauded the “relentless efforts of the ground troops who continuously conduct intensified law enforcement operations” to maintain peace and order in BARMM.

Cabalona also encouraged BARMM citizens to help the police as it shifts its preparation phase to high gear towards secure, accurate, fair, and free 2022 national and local elections.

Cases on violation of the Omnibus Election Code were already filed against the gun ban violators, he said.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) gun ban is among the prohibitions during the election period from January 9 to June 8 this year.

“We continually remind the public that any person violating the gun ban may be charged with under Comelec Resolution No. 10741,” Cabalona said.

