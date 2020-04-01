BARMM cites scarcity in medical supplies, facilities

The health ministry of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) said it is trying to keep up with the challenges in the fight against the 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the region despite difficulties.

Ministry of Health (MOH) – BARMM chief, Dr. Safrullah Dipatuan said their efforts include replenishing their dwindling stocks of medical supplies, equipment, and health facilities that are badly needed in the crisis brought by Covid-19.

“At this time, we have enough funds to buy medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) but the challenge is that because of the huge demand, we are having a hard time procuring the needed medical necessities,” Dipatuan said.

He said MOH-BARMM is doing its best to address all the concerns, noting that the shortage of PPE and other medical supplies and equipment is a nationwide challenge.

Dipatuan also said efforts are underway for the installation of additional ventilators among hospitals in the region, particularly those identified as referral hospitals for Covid-19 patients.

“In the entire BARMM, there are only three available ventilators since only one hospital in the region is classified as level 2 hospital,” he said, noting that international aid organizations, such as the United Nations Development Programme, are providing additional ventilators.

Plans are also in progress to convert one of the hospitals in the BARMM as a facility solely dedicated to Covid-19 patients.

“We are already fast-tracking this. We will identify one hospital in the region that will only accept Covid-19 patients,” Dipatuan said.

Source : Philippines News Agency