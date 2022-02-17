﻿BARMM builds homes for indigents, conflict victims

A total of 350 families of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) cluster here who belong to the indigent sector and victims of past armed conflicts are set to receive core shelters from the government.

Deputy Project-Manager Engr. Abdulnasser K. Usman of the BARMM’s Kapayapaan sa Pamayanan (KAPYANAN) program said Wednesday that the housing project costs PHP231 million for the building of 350 shelters in seven villages of this town.

The seven villages form part of 13 barangays in this town that opted to join the BARMM during the two-part plebiscite held in January and February 2019.

A total of 63 villages in six towns of this province now belong under the BARMM’s Special Geographic Area (SGA) after voting “yes” to join the fledgling region.

On Tuesday, a ceremonial groundbreaking for the construction of 50 units of core shelters was held in Barangay Kadingilan, one of the seven villages here that benefited from the program.

KAPYANAN has approved the construction of the core shelters with solar-powered lights, a water system component, solar streetlights, and a linear canal system for 350 families that will soon rise in the seven SAGA barangays.

“This is the first time for KAPYANAN to implement a housing project in Midsayap and SGA,” Usman said.

Peng Lakiman, 59, a resident of Barangay Kadingilan and one of the beneficiaries, was emotional during the groundbreaking rites.

“We are happy because our place has been affected by war in the past and now we are receiving a house that is first of its kind. With that, we are thankful to the BARMM government,” he said.

Barangay Kadingilan Chairman Saiden A. Alim said the project will have a positive effect on them.

“Our poor co-villagers will soon have decent houses. Fifty units of core shelters are allotted to our village and each unit costs roughly PHP600,000,” he said.

KAPYANAN is a special program of Chief Minister Ahod B. Ebrahim aimed to provide decent housing to poor Bangsamoro communities.

Projects for the six remaining BARMM villages in this town are also in the pipeline.

Source: Philippines News Agency