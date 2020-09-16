BARMM building reopens after 2-week Covid-19 disinfection

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao administrative building here reopened on Wednesday after two weeks of continuous disinfection from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

The two-storey building, which houses the Office of Chief Minister (OCM) Ahod Ebrahim, was closed on Aug. 31 after 35 of its employees tested positive from the virus.

Employees at the building, however, shall observe their respective work shifting schedules as approved by the BARMM’s office of the executive secretary.

“The transacting public is reminded to strictly follow the minimum public health standards. Non-compliant visitors may be refused entry to the premises,” the OCM statement said.

The same statement also highly encouraged visitors to secure prior appointments for their transactions done “electronically”.

“The OCM shall continue to impose stricter measures to protect the health of its employees and the public alike. We, therefore, seek everyone’s understanding of any inconvenience these measures may cause,” it said. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency