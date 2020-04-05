BARMM brings relief goods to Cotabato City inmates

Personnel of the Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (READI-BARMM) distributed relief goods to two prison facilities in Cotabato City on Sunday.

Lawyer Naguib Sinarimbo, BARMM’s interior minister and concurrent head of READI-BARMM, led the relief operation at the Cotabato City Jail and Maguindanao Provincial Jail here.

“They (prisoners) too deserve our assistance during this time of crisis brought by the 2019 coronavirus disease,” Sinarimbo said.

The relief goods included a total of 60 bags of rice, vegetables and canned goods for the two facilities.

Sinarimbo assured that even after the Covid-19 crisis, the BARMM will continue helping the two jails in the city.

Also on Sunday, the BARMM conducted relief operations to 9,050 families from the 13 barangays of Midsayap, North Cotabato. “I am happy to see Muslims and Christians who volunteered to pack the goods for residents of the barangays in Midsayap who joined the BARMM,” he said.

The BARMM’s Ministry of Health (MOH) has so far recorded a total of seven Covid-19 patients in the region, all from the province of Lanao del Sur.

Of these cases, three died, two recovered, while two others are still recovering at the Amai Pakpak Medical Center in Marawi City.

The same MOH-BARMM data indicated a total of 241 patients under investigation and 7,597 persons under monitoring in the entire region. Source: Philippines News Agency