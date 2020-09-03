BARMM admin building closed for Covid-19 disinfection

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao temporarily shut down its Office of the Chief Minister building here after three employees tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019.

In an official statement Wednesday, the BARMM said the infected employees belonged to the OCM’s Finance, Budget and Management Services (FBMS) section.

The three employees, who are residents of Cotabato City, had no known exposure to any confirmed cases and no travel history to areas with local or sustained community transmission.

The BARMM has implemented localized actions within Shariff Kabunsuan Complex, the BARMM seat of government here, which included the temporary closure of the OCM building for continuing disinfection.

Contact tracing has been initiated upon confirmation of the first case last Aug. 30, the statement added.

“The Bangsamoro government has been preparing for untoward incidents like this and only a matter of activating the protocols that we have set in place,” the statement read.

Officials and employees of the OCM have been advised to observe work-from-home arrangements for the meantime.

The public is also advised that physical transactions in the OCM building are temporarily suspended until further notice.

