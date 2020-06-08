Barbershops reopen in Bataan

Most barbershops here started to operate anew after the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and the local government units (LGUs) approved the resumption of their services in areas under the general community quarantine (GCQ).

Some salon owners and employees were still cleaning their premises and preparing safety measures but most of the barbershops in this city were already teeming with customers, with operators assuring the public that they are following the government-prescribed safety protocol.

“Social distancing” and “One by One Only” signs were seen at the entrance of Mando’s Barbershop.

The owner, “Mang Mando”, said they have reopened for business from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. after the pandemic deprived them of their only means of livelihood.

“I had no haircut for three months because of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) while I used to have one every month,” customer Alvin Vicente said.

At the Richelle Salon and Barbershop, a disinfection mat was placed outside and every customer has to be thermally scanned for temperature before entering.

A signage “No facemask, No entry policy” was posted on the main door.

A plastic divider was placed between the customer and the cashier and customers’ chairs were alternately marked “X” to enforce physical distancing.

Renato Icban, Richelle Salon owner, said they have to follow the guidelines of the LGU “like the plastic dividers, disinfection mat, thermal scanner and all our workers are in face mask and gloves”.

Icban said the safety of both the customers and the employees are their main concern.

Source: Philippines News Agency