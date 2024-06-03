Barangay officials seek approval of budget for energization projects

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA: Barangay captains in Antique appealed for the approval of the provincial government's PHP1.07 billion Supplemental Budget (SB) No. 1, containing, among others, proposed allocations for streetlights and home solar energization projects. The proposed budget was on the agenda of the Provincial Board for its regular session on Monday, which failed to muster a quorum since only five were present while nine others were either on filial or sick leave or on official business. The proposed budget contains the PHP200 million budget for streetlights and PHP375 million for home solar energization projects, both questioned by the board during the previous session. 'There are still households in our barangays that have no electricity in their homes, and our barangay could not afford to provide it to them,' said Fritz Godfrey Pollicar, Association of Barangay Captains president of Anini-y town, who spoke on behalf of all the barangay captains present in the board room. Data provided by the Antiqu e Electric Cooperative (Anteco) showed that as of 2022, a total of 13,167 households in Antique had no electricity. The Antique Provincial Planning and Development Office projected the number to have increased to 15,000. Several board members, during their May 20 session, questioned the allocation and wanted the Provincial Finance Committee to review the supplemental budget to provide a bigger allocation to livelihood, agriculture, sports, nutrition, and other programs that they deem to be more important. Vice Governor Edgar Denosta said they are hopeful they could call for a special session within this week or have the budget approved for their next session on June 10. 'We hope to be able to hold a special session within the week once the provincial board members are already available,' Denosta said in an interview. Source: Philippines News Agency