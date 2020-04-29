Bar exam passers urged to ‘give back to the community’

Malacañang on Wednesday urged the 2,103 bar exam passers to “give back to the community” as they start their career as new lawyers.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque congratulated the passers of the 2019 bar exams in what he described as a “life-changing moment.”

“The results are out and congratulations to the bar passers as they — together with their parents, friends, and loved ones who believe and supported them in law school — celebrate this moment of triumph,” he said.

Roque, a former law professor, reminded the new lawyers that they studied law because of their ideals that the legal profession is a “noble profession.”

He expressed hope that the new lawyers would consider a career in government after taking their oaths and signing the roll as it would be a chance to help the community.

“This would be a great opportunity to give back to the community for earning the privilege to practice law in the country. Our new lawyers’ idealism and integrity are welcome addition in building a strong, healthy, and prosperous nation, which every Filipino deserves,” Roque said.

He also reminded the new lawyers to always uphold the law “at all times” and use it to protect people’s rights.

“I, therefore, strongly urge all to bring life to this ideal,” Roque said.

Meanwhile, he also told non-passers not to be discouraged by the results.

“To those who are not fortunate in their attempt, my advice as a professor of law is not let the results dishearten them. Continue to believe in their passion,” he said.

Out of the 7,685 hopefuls who took the 2019 bar exams at the University of Santo Tomas, only 2,103 or 27.36 percent have passed, the Supreme Court announced on Wednesday.

This passing rate is higher than last year’s 22.07 percent.

The University of Santo Tomas (UST) – Legazpi’s Mae Diane Azores topped the bar with a score of 91.04 percent followed by the University of the East’s Princess Fatima Parahiman who got 89.52 and UST-Legazpi’s Myra Baranda who scored 88.82 percent.

The Supreme Court (SC) published the full list of 2019 bar exam passers on its website after they completed their special en banc session.

The coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic has forced bar exam takers to wait for their results at home instead of within the SC premises.

Source: Philippines News Agency