BAP assures banking services during extended ECQ

The Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) has assured the public of continued banking services during the extended enhanced community quarantine for Luzon.

In a statement Wednesday, the group reiterated the commitment of the banking community in doing all necessary measures to support the national government in fighting against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“We will endeavor to operate in the same manner as we did these past three weeks of the enhanced community quarantine and trust the industry’s resiliency and the cooperation of all sectors to overcome this health crisis,” it added.

President Rodrigo R. Duterte greenlighted the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF-EID) for the extension of the ECQ up to 11:59 p.m. of April 30 from its original end on April 12.

Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said the extension aims to give experts time to determine the effect of the ECQ that started last March 16.

Source: Philippines News Agency